Police ID man fatally shot in Orlando, offer cash reward for information

Nyion Ponteen identified as man shot, killed Monday

Brandon Hogan, Digital Editor

Orlando Police Department flyer calling for information in the shooting death of Nyion Ponteen (pictured) (Orlando Police Department)

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orlando Police Department has announced a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest in the death of a man found shot at an apartment complex on Monday.

Nyion Ponteen was identified Thursday as the man who was found dead at Metro Place Apartments along South Kirkman Road after officers responded to a shooting that was reported just after 12:30 p.m., the department said on Twitter.

The Crimeline flyer shows Ponteen’s face, stating the person who shot him is to face a charge of first-degree murder with a firearm if captured.

Ponteen’s age has still not been released, nor have any other details of the shooting or any suspect information.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimeline at 800-423-8477. Tips to Crimeline that lead to an arrest in a homicide case could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $5,000.

