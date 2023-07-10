Man found shot to death at Orlando apartment complex

ORLANDO, Fla. – A man was found shot to death early Monday at an Orlando apartment complex, according to police.

The shooting happened just after 12:30 a.m. at Metro Place Apartments on S. Kirkman Road.

According to the Orlando Police Department, the victim, whose name and age has not been released, was found dead.

We’re on the scene breaking news in Orlando.



Police are investigating after a reported shooting at the Metro Place Apts. off Kirkman Rd.



OPD said a person was found dead, but have not released any other details. pic.twitter.com/SQQIjebzfm — Mark Lehman (@MarkLehman6) July 10, 2023

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

News 6 spoke with a neighbor who said she is a family friend of the victim. She said he is 32 years old and worked in landscaping.

“Very nice person. Very nice and I don’t know why they did that to him,” she said. “... I don’t know what happened. He doesn’t trouble nobody.”

No other details have been released.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information as we receive it.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: