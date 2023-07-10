78º

BREAKING NEWS

Local News

Man found shot to death at Orlando apartment complex

Shooting happened at Metro Place Apartments

Brenda Argueta, Digital Journalist

Tags: Orlando, Shooting

ORLANDO, Fla. – A man was found shot to death early Monday at an Orlando apartment complex, according to police.

The shooting happened just after 12:30 a.m. at Metro Place Apartments on S. Kirkman Road.

According to the Orlando Police Department, the victim, whose name and age has not been released, was found dead.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

News 6 spoke with a neighbor who said she is a family friend of the victim. She said he is 32 years old and worked in landscaping.

“Very nice person. Very nice and I don’t know why they did that to him,” she said. “... I don’t know what happened. He doesn’t trouble nobody.”

No other details have been released.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information as we receive it.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily:

Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Brenda Argueta is a digital journalist who joined ClickOrlando.com in March 2021. She graduated from UCF and returned to Central Florida after working in Colorado.

email