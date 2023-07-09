Man dies after being shot while walking with family, getting into fight, Sanford police say

SANFORD, Fla. – A man who got into a fight while walking with family members in Sanford was shot multiple times early Sunday and later died at a hospital, according to police.

Sanford officers responded shortly after 1 a.m. to the 1200 block of W 25th Street, where it was determined the victim and two of his family members had been walking to a nearby gas station just beforehand.

The three encountered another group of people, one of whom began arguing with the victim, according to a news release.

After the argument turned into a physical fight, the suspect shot the victim and then ran away, police said.

The Sanford Police Department is still investigating the nature of the confrontation and the individuals involved, the release states.

This is a developing story. Check back with News 6 for updates.

