‘It sounds like a bomb:’ Family speaks after driver rams into Sanford home

A reckless driver rammed into the side of a historic house in Sanford late Monday night. It all started when the driver fled an attempted traffic stop near 9th Stree and Park Avenue. The driver lost control while speeding near Sebastian Clark’s home.

SANFORD, Fla. – A reckless driver rammed into the side of a historic house in Sanford late Monday night.

It all started when the driver fled an attempted traffic stop near 9th Stree and Park Avenue. The driver lost control while speeding near Sebastian Clark’s home.

Right before this happened, Clark said he went upstairs and settled in his room to watch television.

“I heard a giant crash and glass shattering and my parent yelling, ‘What’s going on?’ So I stand up, sprint down the stairs,” Clark said.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

Clark said his father saw someone running outside moments before being tackled by Sanford police officers.

Then the family saw the significant damage on the side of their home.

The vehicle was lodged into the wall, glass windows were shattered, and the fence was broken.

“If it was a foot to the left, it would (have) gone through the dining room into the actual house,” Clark said.

Most of the damage was done to the exterior of the home, and Clark’s family was not hurt, but they didn’t get much rest that night.

“When you get the adrenaline rush of something like that, it’s really hard to go to sleep,” Clark said.

This home was built in 1915, so Clark said that finding the right material to make repairs will be difficult and expensive.

He hopes the driver thinks about his actions while in custody.

“His recklessness turned a simple traffic stop with a suspended license into tens of thousands of dollars of damages, a destroyed car, risking people’s lives all because he didn’t want to face a ticket,” Clark said.

The driver hasn’t been identified at this point.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: