Director of Goldsboro Museum in Sanford awaits city approval for expansion

SANFORD, Fla. – The CEO and director of the Goldsboro Westside Community Historical Association wants to take the museum to new heights.

Pasha Baker, the director, presented her plan to Sanford city commissioners Monday during a workshop meeting.

The current museum is inside a 1,100-square-foot trailer on Historic Goldsboro Boulevard.

“It’s a place where everyone’s history is represented,” Baker said.

Baker wants to use the land behind it to expand the museum, but there’s another trailer in place, which is home to Goldsboro Front Porch.

It’s a community-driven group aimed at advancing the area and its residents.

The trailer was originally a Seminole County safety complex, but before that, a post office stood in its place.

“Back in the 2000s, the City of Sanford tore down the Goldsboro Post Office, which was a historic post office in this all-black city, in the second all-black city ever incorporated,” Baker said.

Baker wants to build an addition to the museum that reimagines the historic post office.

District 2 Commissioner Kerry Wiggins Senior thinks it’s a good idea.

“They have a lot of great artifacts, a lot of great information in there that would be very very important to youth,” Wiggins said.

However, Wiggins said that before the city gives up the land, the commission wants to make sure Baker’s plan for the museum will be successful.

He also said commissioners have to figure out what this move would mean for the Front Porch.

“Both of those organizations are very prominent organizations for our community,” Wiggins said.

Velma Williams, former Sanford commissioner and leader of Front Porch, spoke at the commissioners’ workshop.

“There’s no way I would be against the museum,” Williams said. “I feel that it’s gonna be a tremendous asset.”

The city requested operation costs from Baker and will make a decision in the near future.

Meanwhile, people are buzzing about the plan around town.

“Everyone is all excited,” Baker said.

There’s no timeline at this point, but Baker is hoping commissioners make the decision as soon as possible so that she can start the project.

