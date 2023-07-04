83º

Car fleeing traffic stop slams into Sanford house

No injuries reported; driver taken into custody

Daniel Dahm, Digital Content Manager

SANFORD, Fla. – A driver fleeing a traffic stop slammed into the side of a Sanford house Monday night, badly damaging the home, police said.

The crash happened on 9th Street near Park Avenue.

Sanford police said an officer tried to stop a vehicle, but the driver took off before losing control of the vehicle and crashing into the side of the home.

The driver ran away but was taken into custody not far from the crash site, police said.

No injuries were reported, according to police.

No other details, including whether anyone was home at the time of the crash, have been released.

