1 shot in argument over basketball game at Coastline Park in Sanford, police say

Victim suffers non-life-threatening injuries

Brandon Hogan, Digital Editor

SANFORD, Fla. – A person was shot Tuesday night at a Sanford park in what police said was a disagreement over a basketball game.

Officers responded around 8:30 p.m. to Coastline Park, reporting that the victim had been shot in his arm and leg.

The victim’s injuries were non-life-threatening, police said, adding the disagreement was among people known to each other.

No further information has been provided or confirmed, such as if anyone else was involved in the shooting or any further details of anyone’s identity.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

Brandon, a UCF grad, joined the ClickOrlando team in November 2021.

