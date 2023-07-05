Sanford bank robbery sparks investigation near Bank of America

(Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

SANFORD, Fla. – There was a heavy law-enforcement presence in Sanford on Wednesday following a bank robbery, according to the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said they responded to 5320 W. State Road 46 — near Bank of America — on Wednesday afternoon after the robbery was reported.

No additional information has been provided at this time, including potential suspects or how the robbery was conducted.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

