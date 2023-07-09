WATCH LIVE AT 7 P.M.: Vigil tonight for man fatally shot by Orlando police

ORLANDO, Fla. – The family of a man shot and killed by the Orlando Police Department last Monday will hold a memorial vigil tonight.

The vigil will take place at 7 p.m. at the corner of Jefferson Street and Orange Avenue, which is where Derek Diaz, 26, was shot.

According to statements by the Orlando Police Department, officers were doing “proactive patrol” in the area and suspected Diaz, who was driving a car, of being involved in drug activity.

Police said that Diaz disobeyed commands of officers and one of them shot him because he made a “quick movement” as if to retrieve a firearm.

No gun was found in the vehicle, but police said drugs were recovered in the investigation.

News 6 has not heard back from Orlando police regarding questions over what drugs were found, and where.

On Saturday, the family and attorney Benjamin Crump called for the release of the body-worn camera video. OPD said in a statement the body-worn camera video would be made available within 30 days.

Sonja Nava, the mother of Diaz’s daughter, told News 6 earlier this week that the entire family is heartbroken and was still being kept in the dark.

“All we know is what we’ve seen on the news. They haven’t said anything. We don’t know, like, what happened. We don’t like how many times they shot him. We don’t know where they shot him. We don’t know how he died, like if he suffered. We don’t know anything,” Nava said.

The officer is on administrative leave pending a Florida Department of Law Enforcement investigation.

