Reward offered for information after murder of man found shot in Orange County apartment

Orange County Sheriff's Office flyer calling for information in the death of Jamel Brown.

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Detectives with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office have asked the public to come forward with information in the shooting death of a man who was found dead in an apartment on Thursday.

The shooting occurred around 2:30 a.m. at the Palmetto At Lakeside apartments in the 4400 block of South Rio Grande Avenue, near Holden Avenue.

Jamel Brown, 34, was pronounced dead at the scene.

It’s believed that the shooter ran off, according to deputies, but no other details have been shared.

Anyone with information was asked to call Crimeline at 800-423-8477. Tips to Crimeline that lead to an arrest in a homicide case could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $5,000.

