Video shows chaos during Orange County banquet hall shooting that killed 2

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The Orange County Sheriff’s Office released surveillance video Thursday showing chaos last month during a shooting at a banquet hall that killed two and injured two others.

Deputies said they are seeking help in identifying a car seen leaving the scene. Investigators also want to identify any people in the video of the shooting.

The deadly shooting occurred at Unity Banquet Hall, located at 2620 N. Hiawassee Road, around 12:08 a.m. on June 24.

Deputies said they initially responded to the scene after reports of three people shot and self-transported to local hospitals. Deputies also found a man who had been shot inside a vehicle at the scene, according to the sheriff’s office.

The man found shot in the car, later identified as 28-year-old Willie Alphonso Bell Jr., died at the hospital that night. The co-owner of the banquet hall, 36-year-old Jonathan Lenard Frazier, died at the hospital days later, according to deputies.

Investigators added the two other men injured in the shooting who took themselves to the hospital were listed in stable condition.

“Someone saw something,” said Andre Craig, a friend of Frazier’s. “Someone saw something because it was at an event. Somebody was there and someone needs to say something. I don’t like jail, but when you do something like this, you need to be in jail.”

He said Frazier, who he’d been friends with for the past seven years, was a good family man.

“This was a businessman,” Craig said. “This was a man of a minister. You know, he was preaching the gospel, helping other young men and stuff like that.”

Anyone who can identify the people or car in the video, or has information about the shooting, is asked to call Crimeline at 1-800-423-8477 to remain anonymous.

OCSO Homicide detectives need your help.



A shooting, shortly after midnight on June 24, outside of the Unity Banquet Hall on North Hiawassee Road, killed two people and injured two others.



If you can identify the car or people in this video, or have any information about the…

