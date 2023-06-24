Shooting kills 1 in Orange County; man with critical injuries among 3 others wounded, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A man is dead, another suffered critical injuries and two more were also hospitalized after a shooting reported just past midnight at the address of a banquet hall near Pine Hills, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded at 12:10 a.m. Saturday to 2620 N. Hiawassee Road, the listed address of Unity Banquet Hall, locating a man who had been shot and was inside of a vehicle. The three other men who deputies said were shot in connection to what prompted multiple 911 calls from the 2600 block self-transported to area hospitals, a news release states.

Of the four victims — so far identified as being in their 20s and 30s — one of the men who self-transported was pronounced dead at a hospital, two were in stable condition at last check and the man from the vehicle was in critical condition, the sheriff’s office said.

No suspect or motive information was available at the time of this report.

