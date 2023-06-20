Orange County Citizens Safety Task Force set to hold final meeting

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The Orange County Citizens Safety Task Force is set to meet for the fourth and final time on Wednesday.

The meeting, during which prevention, intervention, enforcement and prosecution subcommittees will present final updates to the task force, will take place at 9 a.m. in the Meadow Woods Recreation Center.

After each update is presented, the task force will vote on whether to approve the recommendations. The task force co-chairs will then give the group’s recommendations to the Orange County Board of County Commissioners at a later date.

The citizens safety task force, which is comprised of diverse community members trying to tackle longstanding problems, was formed in 2020 after a string of deadly shootings in Orange County.

Since then, the task force reconvened following a string of deadly shootings in Pine Hills in February that killed Nathacha Augustin, 38; T’yonna Major, 9; and Spectrum News 13 reporter Dylan Lyons, 24. The shooter also injured the girl’s mother, Brandi Major, and Spectrum News 13 photographer Jesse Walden.

