Orange County hopes survey finds new ways to combat gun violence

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A new community survey in Orange County will be released Tuesday to seek ways to combat gun violence and other violent crimes.

The survey comes from the Orange County Citizens Safety Task Force, comprised of diverse community members trying to tackle longstanding problems. The task force was formed in 2020 after a string of deadly shootings in Orange County.

“This updated survey is designed to hear once again from residents about ways to combat gun violence and violent crime in 2023. The results will help guide the task force as it looks to develop more solutions to meet the growing public safety needs of the community,” the county said in a release.

The task force was reconstituted following a string of deadly shootings in Pine Hills that killed Nathacha Augustin, 38; T’yonna Major, 9; and Spectrum News 13 reporter Dylan Lyons, 24. The shooter also injured the girl’s mother, Brandi Major, and Spectrum News 13 photographer Jesse Walden.

During a news conference after the shooting, Mayor Jerry Demings said the group would look at recommendations made during a 2021 survey and see if any modifications or amendments needed to be made.

The survey will be available Tuesday after the Board of County Commissioners meeting. Click here to visit the website.

