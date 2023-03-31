19-year-old accused in Pine Hills shooting spree indicted on murder charges

PINE HILLS, Fla. – A 19-year-old man accused of killing a woman, a 9-year-old child and an Orlando TV news reporter has been indicted on murder charges.

Keith Moses, 19, was arrested in connection with the deaths of Nathacha Augustin, 38; T’yonna Major, 9; and Dylan Lyons, 24, and the shootings of Brandi Major, the girl’s mother, and 29-year-old Jesse Walden, a Spectrum News 13 photographer.

A grand jury late Thursday formally charged Moses on 16 charges, including first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, and armed burglary.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said Moses shot and killed Augustin along Hialeah Street on Feb. 22 and returned to the area several hours later, opening fire once again on four other people.

According to the arrest warrant affidavit, Moses went into a home near the area of the initial shooting and fatally shot Major and injured her mother. He then shot and killed Lyons and wounded Walden, according to deputies.

Orange County Sheriff John Mina on Friday released a statement on the indictment:

I am glad to see the Grand Jury indicted Keith Moses on First Degree Murder charges in the brutal killings of Nathacha Augustin, T’yonna Major and Dylan Lyons and hope the death penalty is sought in this case. Our community continues to grieve these senseless murders and I have faith that a jury will find him guilty and he will spend the rest of his life locked up, where he belongs. Nothing will bring Nathacha, T’yonna and Dylan back, but I hope this indictment gives their families some measure of hope that justice will ultimately be served.

A timeline in the affidavit shows Moses entered a home on Harrington Drive through an unlocked back door around 3:53 p.m. and shot Major. The girl’s mother, Brandi Major, who was taking a nap, said she woke up to her daughter yelling, “He shot me,” as she ran into the bedroom, according to the affidavit.

Brandi Major said she heard two gunshots and felt a bullet hit her arm, the affidavit shows. The two hid in the bathroom until law enforcement officers arrived. The girl was able to tell her mother what the shooter looked like, according to the affidavit.

Minutes later, the affidavit said Lyons, 24, was in the passenger seat of a News 13 vehicle while Walden, 29, was getting camera equipment out of the trunk to set up for a live report. Walden told deputies he saw Moses approaching the back of the vehicle and then opened fire, the affidavit said.

Walden fell to the ground and said Moses continued shooting at him before he started shooting at the vehicle, where Lyons was seated, according to the affidavit. Investigators said there were several bullet holes in the vehicle, including one through the driver’s window.

Officials said 911 calls for the shootings came in at 4:05 p.m. for Lyons and Walden and 4:08 p.m. for T’yonna and her mother.

During a plea hearing earlier this month, Moses entered written not guilty pleas to the charges of first-degree murder.

