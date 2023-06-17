$5K reward offered for info on fatal Orange County shooting

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orange County deputies are asking the public for help with an investigation into a fatal shooting earlier this week.

Deputies said that on June 13 around 11:29 p.m., they responded to North Hastings Street and Balboa Drive after receiving reports about a pedestrian who may have been hit by a car.

However, upon arrival, deputies discovered a woman — identified as 32-year-old Dacia Andrews — who had been shot, investigators announced. Detectives said Andrews later died at the hospital.

In a release, deputies said they learned that there had been multiple people hanging out in the area. A white truck, red minivan and dark-colored BMW or Mercedes had also been left at a nearby residence, the release shows.

Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to call Crimeline at 800-423-8477. Information leading to an arrest could be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

