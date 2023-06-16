6 luxury cars stolen from valets in Orange County

Six high-end luxury vehicles were stolen in Orange County this past month, including one owned by a local reality TV star, the sheriff’s office said in a tweet.

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Deputies are investigating after six high-end luxury vehicles were stolen in Orange County this past month, including one owned by a local reality TV star, the sheriff’s office said in a tweet.

According to deputies, five of those vehicles were taken from valets at restaurants along Sand Lake Road as well as hotels in the area. A sixth car, a Mercedes G Class, was also taken in Winter Park.

One of the vehicles stolen was a 2022 Bentley Bentayga, owned by real estate broker and “Ladies of Orange County” star Cora Johnson, according to an incident report.

A report shows Johnson had parked the SUV, valued at around $300,000, with a nearby valet service at a parking garage at 8351 International Drive near ICON Park on May 17.

Johnson said that the valet attendant told her that the car was taken, but he hadn’t called the police about it.

“He just gave me a dumbfounded look. I said, ‘Did you call the (explicit) police?’” Johnson told News 6. “He’s like, ‘Well, they knocked the cones down.’ I said, ‘You’re more worried about the cones than our almost $300,000 car?’”

Deputies said that the valet attendant told Johnson the lockbox with her keys inside had been pried open.

Johnson also had around $23,100 worth of belongings inside the car, according to the report.

The sheriff’s office said they are working on leads connecting to all the car theft cases but urged valet operators to remain vigilant. Deputies also said residents and visitors should not leave valuable belongings in their cars when dropping them off at valet services in the area.

No other information is available at this time.

