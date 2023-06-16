Reality TV star’s Bentley stolen in Orange County after leaving it with valet

ORLANDO, Fla. – An Orlando reality TV star woman had her car stolen last month after leaving it with a valet at the ICON Park parking garage, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said that on May 17, the woman — identified as Cora Johnson — had driven to a parking garage at 8351 International Drive near ICON Park to grab dinner with a friend.

Johnson parked her car — a 2022 Bentley Bentayga valued at around $300,000 — with the nearby valet service but when she returned to the parking garage nearly two hours later, she found that her car was missing, according to an incident report.

The sheriff’s office confirmed with News 6 that Johnson’s vehicle is one of six luxury vehicles stolen in the county in the last month. Deputies said five high-end vehicles were stolen from valets at restaurants along Sand Lake Road and hotels in the area.

Johnson, a real estate broker and star on the reality television show “Ladies of Orange County,” said that the valet attendant told her that the car was taken, but he hadn’t called the police about it.

“He just gave me a dumbfounded look. I said, ‘Did you call the (explicit) police?’” Johnson told News 6. “He’s like, ‘Well, they knocked the cones down.’ I said, ‘You’re more worried about the cones than our almost $300,000 car?’”

In a report, deputies said that the valet attendant told Johnson that the lockbox with her keys inside had been pried open.

The report shows that Johnson had around $23,100 worth of belongings inside of the car, including a MacBook, a Louis Vuitton suitcase and duffel bag, a Chanel purse, Versace slippers and a Gucci belt.

Johnson stated that she tried to track the Bentley’s location data, but the group involved in the theft managed to disconnect it.

She added that the goods in her car were being taken to her house to help prepare for the show.

Additionally, Johnson told News 6 that she learned the car was later reported as stolen by deputies.

