Red Bull BC One break dancing competition coming to Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. – The best in break dancing is returning to Orlando on Saturday.

Red Bull BC One is hosting its Regional Cypher at Full Sail Live, located at 141 University Park Drive in Winter Park, at 5:30 p.m.

The prestigious 1v1 breaking competition gives break dancers across the southeast the chance to “show off their skills, celebrate the breaking and hip-hop community, and be one step closer to a spot at the National Final in Philadelphia,” according to the event website.

According to Red Bull BC One, the event, hosted by poet, emcee and battle rapper Myverse, offers the opportunity to celebrate Florida’s thriving breaking community and the Latin contribution that shaped the hip-hop behind it.

[Click here to sign up for the Setting The Stage arts & entertainment newsletter | See more Setting the Stage stories here]

Tickets are $10 and audiences will have the chance to see 32 breakers from Orlando and beyond, including Florida B-Boys, Illy Illson, and B-Girls and Cara.

For more information and to RSVP, click here.

Check out every episode of Riff On This in the media player below: