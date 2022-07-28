Big break: National dance competition finals to be held in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. – Breaking news: Orlando is hosting the finals in a national break dancing competition this August.

The Red Bull BC One Cypher USA finals will be coming to the City Beautiful from Aug. 20-22 for the first time since 2015.

The winners of the previous competitions held in New York, Los Angeles, Boston and Houston will all fight for the chance to win the Orlando final. According to the event website, the ultimate winner of the final competition will represent the U.S. in the Last Chance Cypher at the Red Bull BC One World Final, held Nov. 5-6 in Poland.

But even those who aren’t in the finals can get their big break. Red Bull BC One Camp USA will also feature free break dancing programs offered to the public throughout the weekend. Advanced registration is highly encouraged for workshops, though those interested can sign up onsite the weekend of the camp as well.

Tickets to see the B-Girl and B-Boy finals, held Aug. 21 and Aug. 22 respectively, are $20 each or $30 for a two-day pass.

Those unable to attend can also watch a livestream of the finals on the Red Bull BC One YouTube page.

For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.

