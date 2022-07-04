International Folk Dance Festival heading to downtown Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. – More than 600 performers will participate in the International Folk Dance Festival in downtown Orlando this weekend.

The International Folk Dance Festival will showcase different groups from several countries on Sunday, according to Arteneo Orlando, a nonprofit organization.

“Different groups from several countries will meet on this day to delight the audience with their talent and Folk Dance, all while competing for a prize before a first-class jury,” according to the City of Orlando’s website.

The free event will be at Lake Eola Amphitheater from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.