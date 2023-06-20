Man killed in Orange County shooting

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A man was killed on Monday night following a shooting in Orange County, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said that on Monday at 9:49 p.m., they were called to the 6500 block of Stardust Lane after receiving reports about the shooting.

Upon arrival, they found a man who had suffered gunshot wounds, the sheriff’s office stated in a release.

The man was taken to the hospital for treatment afterward, though he ultimately succumbed to his injuries, the release shows.

No additional information has been provided at this time.

