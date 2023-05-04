3 arrested in fatal shooting of 18-year-old found in crashed car in Orange County, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Three people, including a 16-year-old, were arrested in the fatal shooting of an 18-year-old found in a crashed car last October in Orange County, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday that Angel Vega, 16; Demetrius King, 20; and Jaylee Ramirez, 19; were taken into custody. King faces a first-degree murder charge while Vega and Ramirez face second-degree murder charges.

Deputies responded to the 6700 block of Stardust Lane on Oct. 20, 2022, and found Jessiah Pharrell Boyd, 18, with a gunshot wound inside a crashed car. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

According to a warrant arrest affidavit, the three suspects planned to lure Boyd under the guise of sex and rob him. According to deputies, two of the suspects were seen on surveillance video shooting at the vehicle Boyd was found in when he attempted to drive away. The other suspect, Ramirez, was in the back seat of the car and jumped out of the vehicle as shots were fired.

The 19-year-old told deputies she and “the other suspect didn’t get anything out of it” and the other suspect “was the only one that got everything,” according to the warrant arrest affidavit.

News 6 spoke with the victim’s mother, Patriece Johnson, after his death and learned he was a student at Dr. Phillips High School.

“That’s the heartbreaking part too, is that I don’t know what happened and I want to know, and I deserve to know,” Johnson said.

The family of an 18-year-old student at Dr. Phillips High School is searching for answers after the young man was found shot inside of a crashed car in Orange County.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: