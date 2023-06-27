2nd man dies in shooting at Orange County banquet hall

A man is dead, another suffered critical injuries and two more were also hospitalized after a shooting reported just past midnight at the address of a banquet hall near Pine Hills, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orange County deputies confirmed a second man has died in connection with Saturday’s shooting at Unity Banquet hall.

Deputies said 36-year-old Jonathan Frazier, who was critically injured in the shooting, died on Monday. News 6 spoke to a friend of Frazier’s, Andre Craig, who said Frazier was a pastor for ROAM ministries. He said Frazier was a good man and a family man.

“You know, this was a businessman,” Craig said. “This was a man of a minister. You know, he was preaching the gospel, helping other young men and stuff like that.”

Andre Craig said he has been friends with Frazier for the past seven years. Both Craig and Frazier owned T-shirt businesses inside the Max Plaza on North Hiawassee Road.

Craig said he remembers his last conversation with Frazier the day before he was shot.

“He said you know man all of us are family inside this shopping center,” Craig said. “We are all family. And that’s the last time I saw Jonathan.”

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

Orange County deputies said Frazier was one of four men shot early Saturday at a party at the Unity Banquet Hall on Hiawassee. A second victim, 28-year-old Willie Bell Jr., also died.

Deputies said dozens were at that party and someone knows something.

“Someone saw something,” Craig said. “Someone saw something because it was at an event. Somebody was there and someone needs to say something... I don’t like jail, but when you do something like this, you need to be in jail.”

Craig said there is too much violence and wishes it would end.

“I wish this to end,” Craig said. “You know I do T-shirts and we do too many ‘rest in peace’ T-shirts. It’s too many ‘rest in peace’ T-shirts. Young men killing each other.”

Deputies are encouraging anyone with information to call Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS. They also want to remind the public of the $5,000 reward for information in connection with Bell’s death.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: