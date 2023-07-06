Man found shot to death at Palmetto At Lakeside apartments in Orange County

ORLANDO, Fla. – A man was found shot to death early Thursday at an Orange County apartment complex, deputies said.

The fatal shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. at the Palmetto At Lakeside apartments in the 4400 block of South Rio Grande Avenue.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to the area and found the man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim was only identified as a man in his 30s.

Deputies said it’s believed the suspected shooter ran away, but no other details have been released.