Man accused of ‘car surfing,’ damaging vehicles in Merritt Island parking lot

Michael Banks faces a charge of criminal mischief costing more than $1,000, deputies said.

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A man was arrested Monday after deputies said he jumped from car to car in a Home Depot parking lot in Merritt Island, causing thousands of dollars in damage to the vehicles.

Michael Banks, 36, faces charges in connection to the “car surfing” incident that occurred around 1:55 p.m. at the Home Depot, located at 200 N Courtenay Parkway in Merritt Island, a probable cause affidavit shows.

Deputies said they responded to the parking lot after a witness reported seeing Banks climb on top of a van and proceed to jump onto a Nissan truck.

He then jumped from the truck onto an SUV, a Jeep, another SUV and a sedan, causing damage to the hoods and roofs of multiple vehicles, according to the affidavit.

Banks told deputies he decided to go “car surfing” after leaving the Home Depot that day, the affidavit shows.

Deputies said the owners of the Nissan truck and sedan estimated the cost to repair the damage would be over $1,000 each.

Banks faces two counts of criminal mischief costing more than $1,000. He is being held in the Brevard County jail on a $2,000 bond.

