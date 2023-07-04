Man electrocuted while working in Brevard County

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A 42-year-old man is dead after being electrocuted on Tuesday, according to the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said the electrocution happened while the man was “working on a project” at a home in the 1400 block of Lake Drive in the Cocoa area.

According to an initial report, the man thought the current was off when it wasn’t.

This is a developing story. Check back with News 6 for updates.

