Man electrocuted while working in Brevard County

Happened in the 1400 block of Lake Drive in Cocoa

Jacob Langston, Digital Journalist

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A 42-year-old man is dead after being electrocuted on Tuesday, according to the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said the electrocution happened while the man was “working on a project” at a home in the 1400 block of Lake Drive in the Cocoa area.

According to an initial report, the man thought the current was off when it wasn’t.

This is a developing story. Check back with News 6 for updates.

About the Author:

Jacob joined ClickOrlando.com in 2022. He spent 19 years at the Orlando Sentinel, mostly as a photojournalist and video journalist, before joining Spectrum News 13 as a web editor and digital journalist in 2021.

