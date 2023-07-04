Brevard County man killed in wrong-way crash

(Copyright 2021 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.)

DUVAL COUNTY, Fla. – A Brevard County man was killed Monday evening in a wrong-way crash, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The fatal crash happened around 7:10 p.m. on State Road 23 in Duval County.

According to an FHP crash report, the 43-year-old Rockledge man was driving north in the southbound lanes when he struck the front of a pickup truck that was traveling south.

The pickup rotated and hit the front of an SUV that was driving behind him, according to troopers.

The Rockledge man died in the crash.

The driver of the pickup, a 30-year-old Jacksonville man, was critically injured and the SUV’s driver, a 45-year-old Orange Park woman, was seriously injured, troopers said.

No other details have been released.

