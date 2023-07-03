2 boys, 1 girl killed in Florida crash on I-95

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. – Three children were killed and four others were injured on Saturday in a crash on Interstate 95, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash happened around 7:40 a.m. in Nassau County, near the border of Florida and Georgia.

According to a crash report, a sedan driven by a 24-year-old New York man was stopped on a bridge on I-95 for an unknown reason and was rear-ended by an SUV. Troopers said the driver of the SUV, a 23-year-old North Carolina man, was unable to stop before the crash.

Three children — a 10-year-old girl, a 12-year-old boy and a 14-year-old boy — in the vehicle that was rear-ended were killed in the wreck. Another child in the car, a 14-year-old boy, was critically injured. All of the children were from New York.

The FHP said the 24-year-old driver was seriously injured and his 47-year-old passenger, a New York woman, was critically injured.

The SUV’s driver had minor injuries.

The FHP has not released why the sedan was stopped in the middle of the bridge.

