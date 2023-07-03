Motorcyclist killed in crash with pickup truck in Lake County

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – A Volusia County man was killed on Sunday when his motorcycle crashed into a pickup truck in Lake County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the crash happened around 1:32 p.m. on County Road 44A near Bill Collins Road.

According to a crash report, a Ducati motorcycle, being driven by a 51-year-old Enterprise man, was traveling southbound on County Road 44A approaching Bill Collins Road directly behind a Chevrolet pickup truck with a trailer going in the same direction.

Troopers said the motorcyclist attempted to pass the truck in a no-passing zone at the same time the pickup truck attempted to make a left turn to travel east on Bill Collins Road.

As a result, the front of the motorcycle struck the left rear of the pickup truck, but the crash report does not specify what happened next.

The motorcyclist was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead, troopers said.

The driver of the pickup truck, a 19-year-old man from Umatilla was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: