‘A complete stranger:’ Florida crash victim searches for man who saved him

TITUSVILLE, Fla. – A crash survivor is in search of the hero who saved his life.

Sunday morning on Highway 50, Michael Cox was headed to Rocket Town Church in Titusville.

He suddenly lost control of his vehicle.

“I wasn’t speeding. I wasn’t being careless. I wasn’t being reckless,” Cox said.

Cox’s vehicle skirted off the road before going airborne.

“It was the scariest moment of my life,” Cox said.

His vehicle crashed into a ditch on the side of the road. Cox was unsure whether he would survive as his vehicle lay there overturned.

“I think anybody that’s ever been through something like that probably has had that moment of thought to where ‘I might not walk out of here,’” Cox said.

Cox added that he was disoriented. He could not find the door handles and attempted to kick out the windshield.

At the same time, he heard faint voices in the distance and hoped to at least see another day.

“That’s when the car door opened, and the gentleman reached in grabbed my hand and pulled me out,” Cox said.

Cox considers him a hero.

“A complete stranger, sitting there holding you,” Cox said. “...And just saying, ‘Aye man, it’s (going to) be alright. You’re alive. That’s all that matters. Don’t worry about your car.’”

Cox hopes to see the mystery man again, as does his mom, who posted on Facebook: “Good people are rare nowadays, but you were an angel sent there to help.”

“I just want to be able to thank him in a proper way, and I don’t think a handshake is good enough when it comes to something like that,” Cox said. “So if he’s watching, my family to his if he’s got a family, I’d like to be able to treat him to dinner or something like that.”

Until then, Cox will be resting and recovering from internal bruises — but with a grateful heart.

“I’m just lucky to be here,” Cox said.

Cox identified another woman on the crash scene who helped him. Still, he’s hoping the man who pulled him from the totaled car will see this and reach out.

Cox said the good Samaritan was driving a gold Ford F-150.

