Man accused of taking upskirt videos in Orlando store

ORLANDO, Fla. – A man is accused of taking multiple videos of a woman under her dress while following her around an Orlando store, according to an arrest affidavit.

Police said Javien Smith, 31, was arrested Monday after a Walmart Loss Prevention officer alerted them around 4:30 p.m. at the 2500 S. Kirkman Road location.

An affidavit shows Smith was following the woman around the store for about 20 minutes, recording video of the victim under her dress.

[TRENDING: It’s OMG hot in Fla. | WHOA! Large shark near swimmers | Become a News 6 Insider]

Smith said he did not know the woman, but “noticed her while he was shopping for shorts and became attracted to her,” the affidavit reads.

According to police, Smith has a previous history of video voyeurism.

He faces a charge of video voyeurism.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: