Former Disney worker accused of taking up-skirt videos of theme park guests arrested again for video voyeurism

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A 26-year-old man who allegedly admitted to filming hundreds of up-skirt videos of women over the course of the last six years at Disney has been arrested again for video voyeurism in Osceola County, according to a charging affidavit.

In April, Jorge Diaz Vega, a former employee of Disney’s Hollywood Studios, was questioned by deputies over accusations he took up-skirt videos of women at the Star Wars-themed retail store where he worked. He told deputies he had over 500 such videos on his phone, which he said he recorded as a “guilty pleasure” for his own sexual gratification.

On Monday, deputies said they responded to a Publix located at 3839 Pleasant Hill Road in Kissimmee on Monday in reference to a “lewd and lascivious act.”

A woman told deputies that she was in the bakery section of the grocery store when she noticed a male wearing a baggy gray shirt following her and her husband.

According to the charging affidavit, the man “suddenly passed behind her and knelt to the side with his phone in his hand.” The woman said she felt uncomfortable and that her husband decided to follow the man to see what he was doing since she felt the man may have taken photos of her.

The woman said she observed the man, later identified as Jorge Diaz Vega, walk towards the checkout area where he stood behind another woman and place his phone underneath a woman’s dress.

The woman said she yelled at the suspect to stop and he began to leave the store, but said her husband was able to stop him and retrieve the phone from Diaz Vega.

According to the affidavit, the woman said Diaz Vega said he had a record and was previously fired for a similar incident.

Her husband said Diaz Vega stated, “I have been fired for this before, please don’t call the police. I promise I will delete the pictures.” The man told deputies that he grabbed the phone from Diaz Vega and the suspect then left the store. The man said he observed a video on the suspect’s phone that showed his wife, the dress she was wearing, her underwear and her face at the end of the video.

Investigators said they were able to make contact with Diaz Vega due to witnesses giving his license plate information, description of the suspect and his vehicle.

According to the affidavit, deputies were able to look through the the content of the phone – which they said belonged to his father –and saw “the moment Jorge place the phone underneath (redacted) dress.

Deputies were also able to view the store’s surveillance video where it showed Diaz Vega recording under the two victim’s dresses.

Diaz Vega faces two charges of video voyeurism in relation to the latest incident and deputies obtained a warrant to view any remaining videos on the phone to see if there are any other victims.

