Crash involving semitrucks snarls morning traffic on I-4 in downtown Orlando

I-4 shut down in downtown Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. – A crash involving two semitrucks created major delays Friday morning along Interstate 4 in downtown Orlando.

Eastbound lanes were shut down at Anderson Street near State Road 408, but it later reopened.

Details of the wreck have not been released.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information as we receive it.

*** MAJOR TRAFFIC ALERT **

( Downtown Orlando )

EB I-4 x Anderson/SR-408

- two semi crash

- COMPLETE CLOSURE

- Major delays

