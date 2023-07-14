Crash involving semitrucks snarls morning traffic on I-4 in downtown Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. – A crash involving two semitrucks created major delays Friday morning along Interstate 4 in downtown Orlando.
Eastbound lanes were shut down at Anderson Street near State Road 408, but it later reopened.
Details of the wreck have not been released.
This is a developing story and will be updated with more information as we receive it.
*** MAJOR TRAFFIC ALERT **— “Trooper Steve” Montiero (@TrooperSteve_) July 14, 2023
( Downtown Orlando )
EB I-4 x Anderson/SR-408
- two semi crash
- COMPLETE CLOSURE
- Major delays
- Express lanes clear #Friday #crash #traffic pic.twitter.com/QLmZtpDsG2
