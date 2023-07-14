86º

Traffic

Crash involving semitrucks snarls morning traffic on I-4 in downtown Orlando

Eastbound lanes closed near SR-408

Brenda Argueta, Digital Journalist

Tags: Traffic, I-4, Orlando, Orange County
I-4 shut down in downtown Orlando (Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

ORLANDO, Fla. – A crash involving two semitrucks created major delays Friday morning along Interstate 4 in downtown Orlando.

Eastbound lanes were shut down at Anderson Street near State Road 408, but it later reopened.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

Details of the wreck have not been released.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information as we receive it.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily:

Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Brenda Argueta is a digital journalist who joined ClickOrlando.com in March 2021. She graduated from UCF and returned to Central Florida after working in Colorado.

email