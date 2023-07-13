Tractor-trailer crash shuts down I-95 in Flagler County

A tractor-trailer crash on Interstate 95 Thursday morning has all northbound lanes closed in Flagler County.

The wreck happened around 5 a.m. near mile marker 289 in Palm Coast, according to the sheriff’s office. The northbound lanes are closed from Matanzas Woods Parkway to Palm Coast Parkway.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a vehicle traveling south lost control and went off the roadway, struck a guardrail and then reentered the southbound lanes.

The car was in the outside southbound lane when a tractor-trailer traveling south struck the back of the vehicle. The driver and passenger of the vehicle were not inside at the time.

Troopers said the tractor-trailer turned left toward the center guardrail and crashed into it before going into the northbound lanes, spilling “a small amount of hazardous materials.”

Palm Coast I-95 crash (Palm Coast Fire)

The tractor-trailer driver, a 59-year-old Port Saint Lucie man, was uninjured.

The sedan driver, a 19-year-old Jacksonville man, and his passenger, a 46-year-old Jacksonville man, were also uninjured.

As of noon on Thursday, traffic was moving slowly on I-95 north.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information as we receive it.