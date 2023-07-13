1 dead, 1 hurt in Sanford crash after truck fails to yield leaving gas station, report shows

SANFORD, Fla. – A person died and another was seriously injured in a three-vehicle crash on a Sanford road in June, a newly released report shows.

Authorities previously said they responded to the wreck around 7:20 a.m. on June 24 at the intersection of State Road 46 and Hickman Drive (Towne Center Boulevard) but released limited details at the time.

According to the report, a truck pulled out of a Wawa gas station, 4660 W SR-46, at the same time a pickup truck was traveling west and a car was traveling east on that road.

The truck driver violated the right of way when pulling out of the gas station and smashed into the pickup, the report stated. Investigators said the pickup truck then lost control and crossed over the grassy median onto the car.

The driver of the pickup was badly hurt and the driver of the car died at the scene according to the report.

The truck driver was cited for failing to yield to an alley, building, private road or driveway.

No other information is available at this time.

