Orlando police officer shot in line of duty released from hospital

A scene in downtown Orlando after two police officers were shot late Friday, August 4, 2023.

ORLANDO, Fla. – One of the two Orlando police officers shot during a traffic stop Friday night was released from the hospital on Tuesday afternoon, according to the department.

The second officer who was shot still remains in the hospital as they recover from their injuries.

“We are happy to update you that both of our officers are doing well with their recovery,” Orlando police said in a statement. “One officer was released from the hospital this afternoon. They both still have a long road ahead of them.”

Police previously said both officers are expected to make a full recovery.

The department has said it will not be releasing the names of the officers who were shot, citing Marsy’s Law, which allows victims of crimes to withhold their names in public records.

Both officers were shot around 11 p.m. on Friday in the area of Washington Street and Garland Avenue by Daton Viel, 28, who was wanted for homicide out of Miami at the time of the traffic stop.

The shooting sparked an hours-long manhunt for Viel. The gunman was later found at a Holiday Inn on Caravan Court in Orange County’s tourist district, according to police.

Viel barricaded himself in a room at the hotel, but he was later shot and killed by SWAT officers, investigators said.

