‘A very long night:’ Orlando police chief details search, investigation after suspect shot 2 officers

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando police Chief Eric Smith during a news conference Saturday detailed the search and investigative efforts to locate the suspect who shot two of his officers during a traffic stop.

The two officers, whose names have not been released, were shot around 11 p.m. in the area of Washington Street and Garland Avenue by 28-year-old Daton Viel, who Smith described as having an extensive criminal history.

“It’s been a very long night. Officers have faced danger throughout the night trying to locate the suspect after two of our own were critically injured,” Smith said.

The two officers, who are both expected to make a full recovery, were investigating a vehicle that was wanted in connection to a homicide in Miami when they were shot by Viel, who was standing outside of the car, according to Smith.

Two Orlando police officers were shot and critically wounded late Friday during a traffic stop connected to a Florida homicide investigation, prompting a massive search for a suspect who was later located and shot to death, according to authorities. In an update around noon, Orlando police Chief Eric Smith said only one of two people initially sought as suspects in the shooting was actually involved. That individual was killed in a shootout with SWAT at a hotel in the Orlando tourist district, according to Smith.

The suspect carjacked another driver and fled the area, prompting a pursuit, police said.

“Officers were right there, other officers were right there, a vehicle pursuit ensued. It went up to different areas and went up to Apopka and went to another couple of different areas that, you know, we were doing a lot of things in Apopka and basically through our investigation they came back to the hotel over on Caravan Court, the Holiday Inn, and that’s where we found him,” Smith said.

The carjacked vehicle was later found at an apartment complex in Apopka, while the suspect was found hours later at the Holiday Inn.

The carjacking victim’s vehicle was towed away from the apartment complex, Smith confirmed, though he cited an active investigation to say he could not describe at the time how the suspect got to the Holiday Inn when the carjacked vehicle was found in Apopka.

“The suspect barricaded himself in a room. Several attempts to get the suspect to surrender were made and refused to give up. At 8:58 a.m., the suspect shot at our SWAT officers multiple times. SWAT officers returned fire, striking the suspect,” he said.

A witness, who was staying at the hotel, described the evacuation and situation as “just insane” and assumed there was a fire, but later learned it was part of this investigation.

Smith also thanked the assistance of other law enforcement agencies in the aftermath of the shooting and search for Viel.

“These officers are out here every day protecting our community. They put their lives on the line every day to keep us safe. And for some piece of crap to do this to them because they don’t want to go back to prison is ridiculous. And we’re not gonna put up with it,” Smith said. “We’re gonna stay out there fighting crime, and keep our community safe. That’s our job. That’s why we’re here.”

Several law enforcement agencies joined the manhunt, including the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, Osceola County Sheriff’s Office, Orange County Sheriff’s Office, Seminole County Sheriff’s Office, Apopka police, Orlando police, Daytona Beach police and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

Reactions to the shooting poured in from law enforcement agencies to government officials, offering support to the Orlando Police Department and the two wounded officers.

