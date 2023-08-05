Reactions pour in after 2 Orlando officers shot, critically injured

Law enforcement responded en masse after two officers were critically wounded in an Orlando shooting on Friday night, according to the police department.

ORLANDO, Fla. – Two Orlando police officers were critically injured in a shooting during a traffic stop late Friday, leading to a massive response from several law enforcement agencies.

According to Orlando Police Chief Eric Smith, the shooting happened when officers pulled over a vehicle wanted in connection to a Miami homicide case.

A suspect then carjacked another car, leading to a vehicle pursuit, though law enforcement officers are still searching for two people, Smith said.

Several different law enforcement agencies have joined the manhunt, including the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, Osceola County Sheriff’s Office, Orange County Sheriff’s Office, Seminole County Sheriff’s Office, Apopka police, Orlando police, Daytona Beach police and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office issued its support for the Orlando Police Department on social media.

We are pulling for the injured officers and standing shoulder to shoulder with our OPD partners tonight, doing everything we can to bring these suspects to justice. Please join us in praying for the officers’ recovery. https://t.co/ocEDWEktFD — Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) August 5, 2023

Other current and former law enforcement officers and agencies also pledged their support and offered prayers to the wounded officers.

Former Orlando Police Chief Orlando Rolon expressed his sympathy for the officers, whose names have not yet been released.

“It’s a very difficult situation — a tragic situation — but not only for the Orlando Police Department, but for the community as a whole when individuals come into a community like this, our city, and injure others without any provocation,” he told News 6.

Daytona Beach Police Chief Jakari Young pledged his full support and resources to the Orlando Police Department.

“Prayers up for the two Orlando police officers that were shot and critically injured in downtown,” Young tweeted.

Prayers up for the two @OrlandoPolice officers that were shot and critically injured in Downtown. I pledge my full support and resources to @OrlandoPolice in pursuit of the suspects! — Chief Jakari Young (@ChiefJakari) August 5, 2023

This story will be updated.