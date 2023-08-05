Orlando police to hold news briefing over officer-involved shooting

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando police investigated an officer-involved shooting on Friday night, according to the police department.

In a release, police said that the shooting happened near Garland Avenue and Washington Street.

We are currently investigating an officer involved shooting in the area of Garland and Washington. Please avoid the area at this time. pic.twitter.com/Hm7BlrrChW — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) August 5, 2023

Police are urging residents to avoid the area while they investigate.

Orlando police said they would provide more information in a news briefing, though it’s not yet known when that will be.

No additional information has been provided.

