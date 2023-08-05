81º
Orlando police to hold news briefing over officer-involved shooting

Shooting happened near Garland Avenue and Washington Street

Anthony Talcott, Digital Journalist

Tags: Shooting, Crime, Orlando, Orange County

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando police investigated an officer-involved shooting on Friday night, according to the police department.

In a release, police said that the shooting happened near Garland Avenue and Washington Street.

Police are urging residents to avoid the area while they investigate.

Orlando police said they would provide more information in a news briefing, though it’s not yet known when that will be.

No additional information has been provided.

Anthony, a graduate of the University of Florida, joined ClickOrlando.com in April 2022.

