2 arrested as Port Orange police investigate car break-ins

PORT ORANGE, Fla. – Two men were arrested this week, accused of breaking into vehicles in Port Orange.

Port Orange police said they responded to a report of a car break-in early Wednesday in the area of the Sleepy Hollow and Woodlake subdivisions.

When officers got to the scene, both perpetrators reportedly ran off, leading to a chase through the area of Commonwealth Estates/Allendale.

After an investigation, police said they were able to take Alexander Pineda, 19, of Port Orange, and Jamiyez Perry, 20, of Daytona Beach, into custody later in the day.

Both men face several counts of burglary to a conveyance and resisting an officer without violence.

Police said Perry also had an active arrest warrant from the Daytona Beach Police Department regarding vehicle burglary.

Police are still investigating and if you have any other information about the two suspects, you’re asked to call Port Orange police through the Volusia County Communications Center at 386-248-1777 in reference to case No. PO230004467.

