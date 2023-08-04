91º
Small plane crashes into Port Orange yard

2 people were on board the plane

Christie Zizo, Digital Editor

Tags: Port Orange, Volusia County
Two people were not seriously hurt but they did have a rough landing when the plane they were in crashed in the front yard of a home in Port Orange on Friday.

PORT ORANGE, Fla. – A small plane crashed Friday in the front yard of a Port Orange home, sheriff’s officials said.

Two people on board were not seriously hurt in the crash, which happened at a house on Guava Drive.

The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said on social media the small single-engine plane was leaving the Spruce Creek Fly-in for DeLand Airport when it reportedly had engine trouble.

According to a spokesperson of Volusia County, the plane crashed about 2 miles from its takeoff mark and the pilot attempted a soft landing in a canopy.

The sheriff’s office said the victims were alert and conscious. One was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, officials said.

This small plane crashed into a yard in Port Orange. (Volusia County Sheriff's Office)

