Small plane crashes into Port Orange yard

Two people were not seriously hurt but they did have a rough landing when the plane they were in crashed in the front yard of a home in Port Orange on Friday.

PORT ORANGE, Fla. – A small plane crashed Friday in the front yard of a Port Orange home, sheriff’s officials said.

Two people on board were not seriously hurt in the crash, which happened at a house on Guava Drive.

The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said on social media the small single-engine plane was leaving the Spruce Creek Fly-in for DeLand Airport when it reportedly had engine trouble.

According to a spokesperson of Volusia County, the plane crashed about 2 miles from its takeoff mark and the pilot attempted a soft landing in a canopy.

The sheriff’s office said the victims were alert and conscious. One was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, officials said.

This small plane crashed into a yard in Port Orange. (Volusia County Sheriff's Office)

This morning, a small plane leaving Spruce Creek Fly In reportedly experienced engine trouble and crashed in the front yard of 2412 Guava Drive, Port Orange. Two people on board were alert and conscious. One was transported to a hospital w/ non-life-threatening injuries.

