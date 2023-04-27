Pilot strikes parked plane at Orlando Executive Airport

Video shows two planes that collided into each other at Orlando Executive Airport.

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Federal Aviation Administration is looking into a crash between two planes — but only one pilot — at Orlando Executive Airport.

The crash occurred around 7:45 a.m. Thursday and involved a single-engine Cessna 172 and a parked, unoccupied single-engine Cessna 210, the FAA said in a preliminary statement.

Only the pilot was on board the first aircraft, according to the statement. Views from the sky show the tied-down plane’s wing mangled.

The FAA said it would investigate the crash, according to its statement.

No other information was immediately shared.

