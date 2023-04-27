80º

BREAKING NEWS

Local News

Pilot strikes parked plane at Orlando Executive Airport

Parked plane was unoccupied, FAA says

Daniel Dahm, Digital Content Manager

Brandon Hogan, Digital Editor

Tags: Orange County, Orlando, Orlando Executive Airport, Strange Florida
Video shows two planes that collided into each other at Orlando Executive Airport. (Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Federal Aviation Administration is looking into a crash between two planes — but only one pilot — at Orlando Executive Airport.

The crash occurred around 7:45 a.m. Thursday and involved a single-engine Cessna 172 and a parked, unoccupied single-engine Cessna 210, the FAA said in a preliminary statement.

Only the pilot was on board the first aircraft, according to the statement. Views from the sky show the tied-down plane’s wing mangled.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider | SNOW WAY: Ice covers I-95 in Fla. | DeSantis vs. Disney: Governor responds to lawsuit]

The FAA said it would investigate the crash, according to its statement.

No other information was immediately shared.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily:

Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Authors:

Daniel started with WKMG-TV in 2000 and became the digital content manager in 2009. When he's not working on ClickOrlando.com, Daniel likes to head to the beach or find a sporting event nearby.

email

Brandon, a UCF grad, joined the ClickOrlando team in November 2021. Before joining News 6, Brandon worked at WDBO.

email