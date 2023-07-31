Plane forced to make emergency landing in Brevard County field

A small plane experiencing a fuel problem was forced to make an emergency landing in a Brevard County field on Monday, according to the sheriff’s office.

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A small plane experiencing a fuel problem was forced to make an emergency landing Monday in a Brevard County field, according to the sheriff’s office.

The plane landed in a field near the intersection of Centerlane Road and Hereford Lane near Palm Bay around 10:45 a.m.

The sheriff’s office did not say what kind of fuel problem forced the emergency landing. The Federal Aviation Administration later called it an engine problem, but again did not clarify what kind of problem the plane experienced.

Investigators said there were two people on board, but neither were injured in the landing.

The FAA will now investigate the emergency landing.

