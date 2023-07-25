Brightline conducts 110 mph testing in Brevard. Here’s the latest about the high-speed train

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Brightline, a high-speed passenger train, will conduct another test -- at speeds up to 110 mph -- through Brevard County.

The testing, which will start as early as Friday and last about a week, is one of the final tests before Brightline’s official opening to Orlando, according to officials.

Brightline will conduct 110-mph testing from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day along a 41-mile section through Cocoa, Rockledge, Melbourne, Palm Bay, Malabar, Grant-Valkaria and Micco.

Brightline recently celebrated the completed construction of the rail line from Orlando to Miami. Brightline has built 170 miles of new track and 56 bridges over the past four years to extend its rail service.

The service is slated to begin later this summer.

One-way fares between Orlando and Miami will start at $79 for SMART Service. Nonstop trains between the two cities will run about two hours and 59 minutes, while regular service, which stops at other South Florida stations, takes about four hours.

The railway service is also the first to use SpaceX’s Starlink internet. The complimentary internet service is expected to extend to Orlando this summer, serving a total of 10 rail lines between South and Central Florida.

There will be flaggers at railroad crossings where testing is taking place throughout Brevard County and where trains will be traveling from 79 to 110 mph. Here’s where the trains will be traveling through for testing:

Cocoa

Michigan Ave.

Dixon Blvd.

West Highlands Drive

Peachtree St.

King St. (SR 520)

Rosa L. Jones Blvd.

Barton Blvd.

Eyster Blvd.

Rockledge

Rinker Way – Cemex/General Portland (private crossing)

Gus Hipp Road

Barnes Blvd. (SR 502)

Carver St.

Ansin Road

Viera Blvd.

Melbourne

Suntree Blvd.

Post Road

Parkway Ave.

Lake Washington Road

Masterson St.

Aurora Road (CR 511)

Creel St.

Eau Gallie Blvd. (SR 518)

Sarno Road (CR 504)

Babcock St. (SR 507)

NASA Blvd. (SR 508)

Hibiscus Ave.

Silver Palm Ave.

Seminole Ave.

Fee Ave.

Lincoln Ave.

Palmetto Ave.

Strawbridge Ave. (SR 192)

New Haven Ave. (SR 500)

Prospect Ave.

WH Jackson St.

Jernigan Ave.

University Blvd.

Palm Bay

Hessey Ave.

Malabar

NE Palm Bay Road

NE Port Malabar Road

Grant-Valkaria

Malabar Road (SR 514)

Jordan Blvd.

Valkaria Road (SR 554)

1st St.

Shell Pit Road

Micco

Senne Road

Sebastian

Barefoot Blvd.

Holly St.

