Brightline to celebrate Orlando to Miami rail line completion

Brightline selling Orlando tickets. Here’s what you need to know

ORLANDO, Fla. – Brightline has completed the construction of the rail line between Orlando and Miami, and on Wednesday the company will celebrate.

Brightline is hosting a Bright Spike Ceremony at the train station at Orlando International Airport, along with a roundtable discussion on Florida transportation with mayors Buddy Dyer and Jerry Demings, and several South Florida mayors.

Brightline has built 170 miles of new track and 56 bridges to extend its rail service from Miami to Orlando over the past four years.

The service is slated to begin later this summer.

One-way fares between Orlando and Miami will start at $79 for SMART Service. Non-stop trains between the two cities will run about two hours and 59 minutes, while regular service, which stops at other South Florida stations, takes about four hours.

Passengers can book for travel from Orlando now for trips starting Sept. 1 on the Brightline website.

