Brightline to test high-speed trains ahead of Orlando service

ORLANDO, Fla. – Brightline is ramping up testing of its high-speed trains to prepare for its service to Orlando this year.

The privately run intercity rail line’s new station, which was unveiled at Terminal C in the Orlando International Airport earlier this year, will connect stops in Miami, Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach to Orlando.

Ticket sales are set to launch in May, but Brightline will be testing trains through July ahead of the Orlando service opening.

Test trains will run up to 125 mph along the Beachline Expressway/SR 528 between Orlando International Airport and Cocoa and up to 110 mph in the north-south corridor between Cocoa and West Palm Beach, impacting multiple railroad crossings, the company said.

According to Brightline, testing includes integrating a new second railroad track into the existing corridor, commissioning the new rail signal system and train and brake testing at higher speeds.

Flaggers will be present at railroad crossings where active high-speed testing is underway, but pedestrians, cyclists and drivers are encouraged to do the following to stay safe.

Sign up for Brightline alert updates by texting “RR110″ to 888-384-0037

Be alert and follow the law around active railroad tracks and railroad crossings

Be aware that once the second track is commissioned, rail traffic could run on both tracks in either direction

Remember that failure to follow the law could result in fines, points on your license or death

You can find testing schedules, which are subject to change, below.

Orange and Brevard Counties – East/West Corridor from Orlando International Airport to Cocoa along SR-528/Beachline Expressway - train testing up to 125 mph

Ongoing nighttime testing, 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. through July

No public grade crossings

Brevard County - Cocoa to Micco – train testing up to 110 mph

High speed testing is expected in June and July. Further details on dates and locations are expected.

Indian River County – Continuous flagging operations and train testing up to 79 mph

Daytime testing through 11 miles and 13 railroad crossings, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Wednesday, May 17, through Friday, May 19

Additional testing is expected in June and July. Further details on dates and locations are expected.

Holly Street

Roseland Road (SR-514)

Main Street

Sebastian Boulevard (CR-512 WB)

Fellsmere Road (CR-512 EB)

Old Dixie Highway

Schumann Drive

99th Street (Vickers Road)

Barber Street / Stratton Street

Wabasso Road (CR-510)

77th Street (Hobart Road)

69th Street (N Winter Beach Road)

S Winter Beach Road/65th Street (CR-632)

St. Lucie and Martin Counties – Continuous flagging operations and train testing up to 110 mph

Daytime testing through 22 miles and 14 railroad crossings, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Wednesday, May 31, through Sunday, June 4 Crossings in italics: High-speed testing will not occur through nine crossings between Jensen Beach Boulevard (SR 707A) and Monterey Road, therefore flaggers will not be present.

Additional testing is expected in June and July. Further details on dates and locations are expected.

St. Lucie County

Midway Road (CR-712)

Walton Road

Riverview Drive

Martin County

County Line Road

Skyline Drive (CR-722)

NE 1st Street/Pitchford Landing

Jensen Beach Boulevard (SR-707A)

Palmetto Avenue

SR-A1A/ DR-707

NE Alice Street

Fern Street

Second Street

Colorado Avenue (SR-76/ SR-10)

Pinewood (MLK JR/ SR-10)

Florida Street

SR-A1A

Monterey Road

Indian Street (SR-A1A)

Seaward Street

Salerno Road (CR-722)

Broward Avenue

Cove Road (SR-A1A)

SR-A1A

