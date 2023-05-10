Brightline hiring over 170 in Orlando for new train station at airport. Here’s how much the jobs pay

ORLANDO, Fla. – Brightline is hiring more than 170 positions in Orlando for its new station at Orlando International Airport.

Brightline, a privately run intercity rail line, will host a hiring event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on May 18 at the Embassy Suites Hilton Orlando.

“Brightline has built a strong internal culture and we now look forward to welcoming many new Orlando-based teammates to operate our most anticipated connection,” said Sandy Pinos-Chin, senior director of People and Culture for Brightline Trains.

Starting hourly rates begin at $20, according to Brightline.

Any interested candidates can meet with representatives on May 17 at the 27th Annual Orlando Mayor’s Job Fair at the Central Florida Fairgrounds Expo Hall to ask questions.

The new station will be in the heart of the airport’s newest terminal, Terminal C. The station will connect stops in Miami, Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach to Orlando.

The train will be using Starlink’s high-speed, low-latency broadband service for uninterrupted Wi-Fi signal in trains servicing South Florida between Miami and West Palm Beach.

