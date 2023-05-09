Brightline announces traffic advisories amid Florida extension project

Brightline announced a list of traffic advisories on Monday as the company continues its extension project from Orlando to West Palm Beach.

In a release, Brightline officials provided the following list of locations impacted by construction:

ORANGE COUNTY

Eastbound Beachline Expressway/SR 528 between Narcoossee Road and SR 417 (milepost 13-15) Continuous daytime shoulder closure, 6:30 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Eastbound Beachline Expressway/SR 528 between SR 417 and Innovation Way (milepost 16-18) Continuous daytime shoulder closure, 6:30 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Eastbound Beachline Expressway/SR 528 between Dallas Boulevard and SR 520 (milepost 27-28) Continuous daytime shoulder closure, 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Westbound Beachline Expressway/SR 528 between SR 520 and Dallas Boulevard (milepost 28-27) Continuous daytime shoulder closure, 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.



BEACHLINE EXPRESSWAY, GOLDENROD ROAD and NARCOOSEE ROAD

Eastbound Beachline Expressway/SR 528 between Goldenrod Road and SR 417 (milepost 12-15) Continuous daytime shoulder closure, 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Eastbound Beachline Expressway/SR 528 exit ramp to Narcoossee Road (Exit 13) Continuous daytime shoulder closure, 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Narcoossee Road entrance ramp to Eastbound Beachline Expressway/SR 528 Continuous daytime shoulder closure, 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.



BEACHLINE EXPRESSWAY and STATE ROAD 417

Northbound SR 417 exit ramp to Eastbound/Westbound Beachline Expressway/SR 528 (Exit 26) Continuous daytime shoulder closure, 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.



ORANGE and BREVARD COUNTIES

Orlando International Airport to Cocoa along SR 528/Beachline Expressway - Testing up to 125 mph Ongoing nighttime train testing, 6 p.m. until 6 a.m.



BREVARD COUNTY

Eastbound Beachline Expressway/SR 528 (milepost 40-42) Single lane closures: Weekdays: 9 a.m. until 5 p.m., through Wednesday, May 31. Nighttime, single lane closure: Weekdays: 10 p.m. until 5 a.m., through Wednesday, May 31.

Westbound Beachline Expressway/SR 528 (milepost 40 – 42 & milepost 45 – 46) Daytime, single lane closure: Weekdays: 7 a.m. until 4 p.m., through Wednesday, May 31. Night-time, single lane closure: Weekdays: 10 p.m. until 5 a.m., through Wednesday, May 31.

Northbound and Southbound I-95 at the Beachline Expressway/SR 528 Interchange (Exit 205) Day-time single lane closure: Weekdays:7 a.m. until 5 p.m., through Wednesday, May 31. Night-time single lane closure: Weekdays: 8 p.m. until 5 a.m., through Wednesday, May 31. Night-time double lane closure: Weekdays: 10 p.m. until 5 a.m., through Wednesday, May 31.



CROSSINGS/ROAD CLOSURES

Melbourne – Railroad Crossing at Prospect Avenue (LONGTERM CLOSURE) Full road closure through May 2023 for bridge work at Crane Creek. Crossing will be fully closed until completion of work.

Detour Information: Eastbound Prospect Avenue traffic will be directed to Stone Street, travel south on Stone Street to WH Jackson Street, travel east on WH Jackson Street to US-1 and travel north on US-1 to access Prospect Avenue Westbound Prospect Avenue traffic will be directed to US-1, travel south on US-1 to WH Jackson Street, travel west on WH Jackson Street to Stone Street and travel north on Stone Street to access Prospect Avenue



BRIDGES

Melbourne – Eau Gallie River Daytime bridge work operations, Monday through Sunday, 7 a.m. until 7 p.m., continuing through Q2 2023 to construct a railroad bridge on the east side of the new active railroad bridge.

Melbourne – Crane Creek Daytime bridge work operations, Monday through Sunday, 7 a.m. until 7 p.m., continuing through Q2 2023 to construct a railroad bridge on the west side of the new active railroad bridge (southwest bank).

Palm Bay – Turkey Creek Daytime bridge work operations, Monday through Sunday, 7 a.m. until 7 p.m., continuing through Q2 2023 to construct a railroad bridge on the east side of the new active railroad bridge.



BREVARD and INDIAN RIVER COUNTIES

Sebastian – Sebastian River Daytime bridge work operations, Monday through Sunday, 7 a.m. until 7 p.m., continuing through Q2 2023.



ST. LUCIE COUNTY

Port St. Lucie - Southeast Walton Road Daytime flagging operations, 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. for rail work. Crossings may be closed briefly (1-2 minutes) as trucks enter and exit Southeast Walton Road.



MARTIN COUNTY

Jensen Beach – Riverview Drive Daytime flagging operations, 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. for rail work. Crossings may be closed briefly (1-2 minutes) as trucks enter and exit Riverview Drive

Jensen Beach – County Line Rd. Daytime flagging operations, 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. for rail work. Crossings may be closed briefly (1-2 minutes) as trucks enter and exit County Line Rd.

Jensen Beach – Skyline Drive Daytime flagging operations, 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. for rail work. Crossings may be closed briefly (1-2 minutes) as trucks enter and exit County Line Rd.

Jensen Beach – NE Jensen Beach Boulevard Daytime flagging operations, 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. for rail work. Crossings may be closed briefly (1-2 minutes) as trucks enter and exit NE Jensen Beach Boulevard

Jensen Beach – Railroad Crossing at Jensen Beach Boulevard Continuous alternating lane closures at roundabout, 7 a.m., Monday, May 15 to 7 p.m., Friday, May 26.

Detour Information: Motorists and pedestrians are encouraged to follow detour routes, which will vary based on specific lane closures.

Jensen Beach – Northeast Dixie Highway Daytime flagging operations, 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. for rail work. Crossings may be closed briefly (1-2 minutes) as trucks enter and exit Northeast Dixie Highway.

Stuart – Alice Street Daytime flagging operations, 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. for rail work. Crossings may be closed briefly (1-2 minutes) as trucks enter and exit Northwest Alice Street.

Stuart – Northwest Fern Street Daytime flagging operations, 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. for rail work. Crossings may be closed briefly (1-2 minutes) as trucks enter and exit Northwest Fern Street.

Stuart – West of Southeast Dixie Highway/A1A between Southeast Decker Avenue and Southeast Monterey Road Daytime southbound shoulder closures for concrete pouring, Monday to Friday, 7 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Stuart – Railroad Crossing at Colorado Avenue Full closure of Colorado Avenue/SW Ocean Boulevard roundabout 7 a.m., Tuesday, May 30 to 7 p.m., Friday, June 9.

Detour Information: Northbound Colorado Avenue traffic will be directed to travel west on 5th Street to Camden Avenue, travel north on Camden Avenue to Dixie Highway, travel north on Dixie Highway to St. Lucie Avenue and travel east on St. Lucie Avenue to Osceola Street. Southbound Colorado Avenue traffic will be directed to travel west on Seminole Street to St. Lucie Avenue, travel west on St. Lucie Avenue to Akron Avenue, travel south on Akron Avenue to 5th Street, travel east on 5th Street to Camden Avenue and travel south on Camden Avenue to 6th Street. Eastbound Southeast Ocean Avenue traffic will be directed to travel north on Old Dixie Highway to St. Lucie Avenue and travel east on St. Lucie Avenue to Osceola Street. Westbound Southeast Ocean Avenue traffic will be directed to travel north on Denver Avenue to Osceola Street, travel west on Osceola Street to Colorado Avenue, travel north on Colorado Avenue to Seminole Street, travel west on Seminole Street to St. Lucie Avenue and travel west on St. Lucie Avenue to Akron Avenue.



ST. LUCIE RIVER RAILROAD BRIDGE REHABILITATION

Full bridge closure until 6 a.m., Monday, May 22 Drawbridge to remain in the down position; no boat passage for vessels requiring an opening of the drawbridge. Vessels able to pass without an opening may do so at any time. Exercise caution. Brightline crews will work 24/7.

Overnight bridge closures: 8 p.m. until 6 a.m., Monday, May 22 to Monday, May 29 Drawbridge to remain in the down position overnight; no boat passage for vessels requiring an opening of the drawbridge. Vessels able to pass without an opening may do so at any time. Exercise caution. Bridge will remain in the up (open) position from 6 a.m. until 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. until 8 p.m. daily. Normal operations from 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. Drawbridge returns to full normal operations 6 a.m., Monday, May 29.



PALM BEACH COUNTY

Jupiter – Riverside Drive and Alternate A1A Daytime flagging operations, 7 a.m. until 5 p.m., continuing through May 2023. Crossings may be closed briefly (1-2 minutes) as trucks enter and exit the right of way.



BRIDGES

Jupiter – Loxahatchee River Daytime bridge work operations, 7 a.m. until 7 p.m., Monday through Sunday, continuing through May 2023 for bridge construction.



For more information on railroad construction, visit Brightline's website by clicking here.

