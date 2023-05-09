Brightline becomes 1st rail service to use Elon Musk’s Starlink internet

ORLANDO, Fla. – The fastest train in the southeast has now also become the first to use SpaceX’s Starlink internet.

Brightline, which recently unveiled a new station at Orlando International Airport, using Starlink’s high-speed, low-latency broadband service for uninterrupted Wi-Fi signal in trains servicing South Florida between Miami and West Palm Beach.

The complimentary internet service is expected to extend to Orlando this summer, serving a total of 10 rail lines between South and Central Florida.

“Brightline will be the first train sets in the world to use the Starlink system. This really speaks to what we represent - an innovative passenger rail provider paving the way for high-speed rail in the US,” Kevin T. McAuliffe, chief technology and digital innovation officer of the rail service, said in a statement. “Brightline is working with some of the best tech teams around the globe and our partnership with Starlink will elevate our brand to the stars.”

Starlink delivers internet to users all over the world, including to homes, businesses, and transportation providers in the aviation and marine industries, using the largest constellation of highly advanced satellites operating in a low orbit around the Earth.

“As the first rail service in the world to adopt Starlink, Brightline continues to lead the way in the industry,” SpaceX Vice President of Starlink Commercial Sales Jonathan Hofeller said in a statement. “We’re excited to work with Brightline and provide Starlink to their entire fleet, which will enable all of Brightline’s passengers to access high-speed, low-latency internet that is critical in our modern age – whether you’re finishing up work during your commute, staying connected with friends and family, or simply streaming a movie.”

SpaceX has launched several batches of Starlink satellites from Florida’s Space Coast over the years.

